Louis van Gaal: 'I'm not retired'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former Manchester United manager said that the media distorted his words, Kazinform has learnt from BBC.

On Monday, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported that 65 year-old Van Gaal ended his coaching career, for family reasons.



It should be reminded that, Dutch manager has been out of work since he left Old Trafford in May 2016 replaced by Jose Mourinho.



Later in his interview with Spanish Cadena Ser radio station, Van Gaal said that whether he retires or not depends on offers he gets.



Dutch manager admitted that earlier this month he has turned down an offer to head Spanish Valencia.



As a manager van Gaal won seven national titles with Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and AZ Alkmaar.