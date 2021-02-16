‘Love of Tired Swans’ in the sound of an Indonesian gamelan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dimash Indonesia Dears Fan Club presents the song «Love of Tired Swans» performed by the traditional gamelan orchestra – the original sound of the Indonesian soul, dimashnews.com reports.

Gamelan is a traditional Indonesian musical ensemble that originated on the islands of Java and Bali. Gamelan is based on such musical instruments as bonang, gender, gong, kendang, kenong, saron, rebab and others.

Some of them are similar to Kazakh folk musical instruments. For example, rebab is a beautiful stringed instrument similar to kobyz, and kendang is a percussion instrument, which requires a special technique, similar to the technique of playing the Kazakh dauylpaz.

Gamelan’s history began with the culture of Hinduism and Buddhism, which at that time dominated the Indonesian archipelago. According to Javanese mythology, the gamelan was created by the Batara Guru (often identified with Shiva) in 230 BC. According to legend, Batara Guru created several gongs that were used to summon the Gods. Subsequently, these gongs became part of the gamelan.

The unusual and somewhat mystical sound of gamelan quickly spread throughout the world. People from all over the world were interested in studying it.

Composer from the USA Jody Diamond wrote in the magazine «Balungan«, published by the American Institute of Gamelan, that in some universities in the USA and Japan there are special classes in the study of gamelan that are very popular among students.

One of the most respected performers and promoters of gamelan is Ki Tjokrowasito. Born in Yogyakarta on March 17, 1909, he was instrumental in spreading the knowledge of this traditional Indonesian orchestra at home and abroad. Ki Tjokrowasito played the rebab, led an ensemble at the palace of the Pakualaman principality, and taught the art of gamelan at universities around the world.

Gamelan accompanies the singers who are called Sinden. Initially, they could only be women, but now there are often Sinden men.

Previously, these vocalists performed only traditional songs, but over time their repertoire has been replenished with various genres, including Сampursari, Javanese Langgam and foreign pop.

Gamelan and Dimash

Recently, a member of Dimash Indonesian Dears Fan Club (DID), Kyky Chan, presented an instrumental cover of Igor Krutoy’s song from the repertoire of a Kazakh artist «Love of Tired Swans» performed by gamelan.

For future projects, Kyky Chan has contacted a Sinden to perform the song in this adaptation. Nita Thamrin, a member of the Fanclub, has also written the Indonesian version of the lyrics for the Sinden to sing.





Speaking of the theme of traditional Indonesian culture, some additional art came from Belgium. One of the Dears of this country, Sunny Bergenova, took part in this great project, while drawing amazing art for it. It depicts Dimash wearing the crown of Arjuna, one of the famous mythical characters in Indonesia.

Arjuna is a valiant warrior of the Madhukara duchy who loves to travel, meditate and is in an eternal search for knowledge. He is perceptive, quick-witted, intelligent, polite, brave and always defends the weak.