Low temperature closed all roads in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All roads have been closed in Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the RSE "Kazakhavtodor."

8 January all roads of Akmola region have been closed due to worsening weather conditions (decrease of temperature to -27⁰-33⁰C), the statement reads.

In addition, due to rainfall and ice slick Karaganda region's authorities have restricted movement of freight and public transport on the section of "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (1858-2005 km) road.