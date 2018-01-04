Lufthansa, Air Arabia, Chinese airlines’ flights delayed at Almaty airport

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Nine flights were delayed at the Almaty International Airport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the airport, the reasons for the delays are as follows: flight attendant's mistake, late arrival of planes, and bad weather in Semey.

"For now, the vertical visibility at the Almaty International Airport is 180 m, while the horizontal visibility is 3,200 m. There is no limitation for aircraft acceptance and release," the Almaty airport says.

The flights delayed on January 3 and 4 are listed below.



Air Astana:

KC877 Almaty-Atyrau (technical reason)

KC998 Almaty-Astana (late arrival of the aircraft)

KC909 Almaty-Seoul (technical reason)

KC889 Almaty-Atyrau-Amsterdam (flight attendant's mistake)

Scat:

DV735 Almaty-Semey (weather conditions at the destination airport)

Bek Air:

Z9 2025 Almaty-Aytau (aircraft replacement for non-technical reasons)

China Southern Airlines:

CZ6012 Almaty-Urumqi (late arrival of the aircraft)

Lufthansa:

LH647 Almaty-Frankfurt (late arrival of the aircraft)

Air Arabia:

G9 254 Almaty-Sharjah (technical reason)