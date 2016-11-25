Lufthansa cancels 1,800 flights as union extends strike

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Flight cancellations would affect about 115,000 passengers

Initially the strike was planned on Wednesday when 876 flights were cancelled. But since then it extended twice until Friday with 912 more cancellations including 82 long-haul flights, according to the U.S. News.

Vereinigung Cockpit, the pilots’ union, has already organized 14 strikes since April 2014 over pay dispute between Lufthansa and its pilots.

Despite fierce competition from lowcosters Lufthansa declared net profits of €429 this year. And it was able to offer 2.5 per cent increase versus average 3.7 per cent a year over a five-year period that Vereinigung Cockpit demands, The Telegraph reported.