    Lufthansa cancels almost 900 flights due to German Union strike

    18:10, 26 April 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - German airline Lufthansa said Tuesday it canceled almost 900 flights scheduled for April 27 due to the upcoming strike staged by the country's trade union Verdi, in a move that will affect over 80,000 passengers on short-and long-haul flights, Sputnik International informs.

    "Lufthansa had to cancel a total of 895 flights due to Verdi strike. This affects some 87,000 passengers," the statement said.
    The German trade union Verdi announced industrial action on Wednesday, demanding a six-percent wage increase for about 2 million public service employees, and 100-euro per month pay increase for trainees, according to local media.

