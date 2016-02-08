Luis Leon Sanchez representing Astana Pro Team finished second at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Luis Leon Sanchez finished second as a result of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. Dutch cyclist Wout Poels competing for Sky Team became an absolute triumphant of the race dominating throughout the race, Sports.kz informs.

28-year-old Dutch Wout Poels just flat out dominated the event and totally overwhelmed the competition.

Astana'a cyclist Luis Leon Sanchez lost 46 second to W. Poels. Another representative of Sky Team Benat Intxausti was third at the race.