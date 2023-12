ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkish Galatasaray forward Lukas Podolski (from Germany) apologized to Kazakhstanis on his twitter page.

"I am apologizing to Kazakhstanis for my tweet about Borat. I didn't intend to offend either Kazakhstan or Kazakhstanis," he wrote, As it was earlier reported, after the Champions League group stage draw, Lukas Podolski tweeted a movie poster image from the film 'Borat', Kazinform refers to Sports.kz