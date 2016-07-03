Lukashenko: Belarus has become «island of peace and security"

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Over the years of independence Belarus has become an island of peace and security, runs Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's greetings to Belarusians as the country celebrates Independence Day on 3 July, BelTA learnt from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Over the years of independence Belarus has achieved great results in industry and agriculture, science and social sector, foreign policy and defense. Belarus has become an island of peace and security where citizens have confidence in their future and have every opportunity to receive decent education, work and raise children," the message of greetings says.



Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the Belarusian people will continue to move successfully along the path towards creation and dynamic development of the Fatherland.



"This year we are marking the 25th anniversary of our country's sovereignty. This holiday embodies the historical continuity and the choice in favor of the independent development based on the principles of justice, care for people, social and political stability and multitrack foreign policy," the greetings say, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.