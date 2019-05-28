Lukashenko: Belarus-Kazakhstan relations will always be good

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, Akorda press service informed.

Welcoming the guest, Tokayev said: "We keep a close eye on your activity and see great achievements in the development of Belarus. You have been working on the post of the President for many years. You exert every effort to strengthen authority and potential of your country."



In turn, Alexander Lukashenko thanked the Kazakh side for a traditionally warm reception and the opportunity to meet.



The Leader of Belarus positively spoke of the domestic political processes in Kazakhstan and praised the role of Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in formation of independent Kazakhstan.



"As for our relations, they will always be good. I have no doubt that we will succeed in promotion of certain areas of cooperation," said Lukashenko.



The sides discussed also the pressing issues of the bilateral relations, regional and international agendas.

