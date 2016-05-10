Lukashenko: It was the united family of USSR republics that destroyed Nazism

MINSK. KAZINFORM It was the united family of brotherly USSR republics that was the powerful force that destroyed Nazism. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko made the statement during the ceremony held on 9 May to lay wreaths at the Victory Monument in Minsk on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the Soviet nation's victory in the Great Patriotic War, BelTA has learned.

“One should not forget that it was the united family of brotherly republics of the Soviet Union that acted as the powerful force that destroyed Nazism. And by doing so we saved the human civilization from extermination and wholesale slavery,” stated Alexander Lukashenko.

The Belarus President reminded that well-developed European nations, which had a powerful military potential, laid down their arms one after another and pledged their submission to Nazi Germany. Some even did so without fighting.

“Everyone was paralyzed by the horror instilled by champions of the new world order. And only the spirit of the Soviet nation that still felt aftereffects of the revolution and many years of the civil war, stayed strong in the face of the Nazi war machine,” pointed out the Belarusian leader. Every citizen rose up to protect the motherland then — army officers and soldiers, industrial workers and farmers, women and elderly people, school graduates,” reminded the head of state.

“The patriotic impulse and people's fury were so strong that even children went to the frontline to avenge their fallen fathers and mothers. It was truly a Great Patriotic War,” stressed Alexander Lukashenko. “The unparalleled readiness of millions of people for sacrifice, the heroic deeds of soldiers and homefront workers, the talent of army leaders, scientists, designers, military factory specialists, and the organizing role of the government secured the downfall of the Third Reich and its henchmen.”

Source: BELTA