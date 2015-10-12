  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Lukashenko, Nazarbayev discuss bilateral cooperation by telephone

    18:19, 12 October 2015
    Photo: None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed certain issues of Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation during a telephone talk on 12 October, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

    The leaders of the two states agreed to continue discussing issues of mutual interest at the forthcoming meetings of the CIS and the EEU in Kazakhstan. The President of Kazakhstan congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on the re-election as Belarus' President, BelTA reports.

    Tags:
    Belarus Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Belarus President of Kazakhstan Elections News President Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!