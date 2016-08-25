Lukashenko plans to visit Pakistan in October

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko plans to pay a visit to Pakistan in October where he will hold talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The issue was discussed at the meeting of the Belarusian leader and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Syed Tariq Fatemi on 25 August, BelTA has learned.

"I am glad to see you, the representative of my good friend. I am glad that some time ago I not only met with Nawaz Sharif. We have established very close and friendly relations. We do not have any personal disagreements. We have the same views on many issues, including political and economic ones. We have laid the foundation of future relations between Belarus and Pakistan," the President said.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus is proud of the friendly relations with such a powerful and influential state as Pakistan. "There are no alien topics for me in Pakistan. We are concerned about the situation in Pakistan, about the development of this country. Nawaz Sharif also told me that Belarus is important for him," the Belarusian head of state said. "I will meet with him in October," the President said and added that the meeting will be a substantial one. During it the sides will discuss many issues, including those concerning future prospects.

"We would like, and Nawaz Sharif told me about it, our political and personal relations to rely on a solid trade and economic basis. Belarus and Pakistan are complementary states. We need to promote this economic cooperation. This is our priority for the future," Alexander Lukashenko said.

The President also deemed it necessary to discuss the relations of Pakistan and Belarus with third countries. "For example, we have excellent relations with China and Russia. We can get huge benefits from this cooperation and also do good for these countries," the head of state added.

Syed Tariq Fatemi, in turn, extended warm greetings to the President of Belarus. The sides talked in Russian without a translator. "Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif respects you. I can even say that he likes you. He asked me to convey the best wishes to you. Your visit will be an important historical event in our relations. We are convinced that it will help advance our relations to a higher level," he said.

Belarus and Pakistan boast a high level of political interaction. The embassies of both countries were opened in Belarus and Pakistan in 2014-2015. In May 2015, Alexander Lukashenko traveled to Pakistan on an official visit. The Prime Minister of Pakistan visited Belarus in August 2015. Representatives of ministries and agencies also exchange visits.

The legal framework of bilateral relations was expanded in 2015. During the top-level visits the sides signed 58 documents, including the Islamabad Declaration of Belarus-Pakistan Partnership, an agreement on friendship and cooperation, and a roadmap of bilateral cooperation for a five-year period. The countries hosted business and investment forums, signed contracts to the tune of $95 million. The bilateral trade reached $56.3 million in 2015, Belarus posted a trade surplus of $31.1 million.

Kazinform refers to Belta.by