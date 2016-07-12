Lukashenko presents national flag to captain of Belarus' Rio 2016 team Alexander Bogdanovich

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President, Head of the National Olympic Committee Alexander Lukashenko presented the national flag of the Republic of Belarus to Olympic Canoeing Champion Alexander Bogdanovich, the captain of Belarus' Rio 2016 team. The event took place at the hall of solemn ceremonies of the Palace of Independence on 12 July, BelTA has learned.

Alexander Bogdanovich, for his part, handed over the flag to Sergei Martynov, the flag bearer of the Belarusian delegation, and swore the oath of Belarusian athletes participating in the Olympic Games.

"In the name of all the competitors I promise that we shall take part in these Olympic Games, respecting and abiding by the rules which govern them, committing ourselves to a sport without doping and without drugs, in the true spirit of sportsmanship, for the glory of sport and the honor of the team of the Republic of Belarus," Alexander Bogdanovich said.



He also noted that athletes always feel the support of the state. Everything has been done for them to get ready for the Olympics, he added. "On behalf of Belarusian athletes, as the captain of the team I promise that each of us will make every effort to see the Belarusian flag raised over the venues of the Rio 2016 Olympics and hear the anthem of the Republic of Belarus," Alexander Bogdanovich said.



Melitina Staniouta and Yekaterina Galkina, members of Belarus national rhythmic gymnastics team, gave the head of state a commemorative gift - a set of badges with the icons of the sports in which Belarusian athletes won Olympic licenses.



Alexander Lukashenko awarded Order of Honor to Max Mirnyi, athlete-instructor of Belarus' national tennis team, for his great personal contribution to the development of the sport and successful performance at the Olympic Games in London in 2012.



In conclusion, the athletes had a photo-op with the President on the stairs in front of the main entrance to the Palace of Independence.



The opening ceremony of the Summer Games will be held at the famous Maracana Stadium on 5 August. The Olympic Games will include 306 medal events, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.