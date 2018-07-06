Lukashenko sends birthday greetings to Nazarbayev

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a letter of birthday greetings to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Your productive and multifarious activities have made Kazakhstan a strong and independent state, while the constructive and insightful foreign policy earned international recognition," the letter reads.



The president emphasized that Belarus values the personal contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the strengthening of strategic partnership between Belarus and Kazakhstan. "I am convinced that closer contacts will benefit our brotherly nations and promote the development of the common Eurasian home," Alexander Lukashenko noted.



The Belarusian head of state wished Nursultan Nazarbayev good health, inexhaustible energy, happiness and well-being, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.



photo:akorda.kz