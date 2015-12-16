Lukashenko sends Independence Day greetings to Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has sent his best greetings to Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev as the country celebrates Independence Day, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Kazakhstan can be by right proud of the achievements in the strengthening of statehood, maintenance of social accord, building the efficient economy, promotion of the international authority," the message of greetings reads.

Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that the strategic allied relations between Belarus and Kazakhstan based on the unflagging mutual support and a high productivity of joint work will be enhanced for the benefit of the two countries.

Kazinform refers to Belta.by