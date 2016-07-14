Lukashenko to attend opening of Slavonic Bazaar in Vitebsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko will attend the opening of the 25th edition of the international festival of arts Slavonic Bazaar in Vitebsk on 14 July, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The head of state is expected to make a speech at the opening of the forum, honor Belarusian, Russian and Ukrainian people of art with awards in recognition of their considerable contribution to the development of the festival, and present the Union State Literature and Art Award 2015-2016 and the special award of the President of Belarus "Through Art to Peace and Mutual Understanding".

The opening and closing gala concerts of the festival will be held on 14 July and 18 July. Cultural events will feature representatives of more than forty countries. This year the content of the concert programs of the international festival is largely determined by numerous commemorative dates. Special projects have been prepared to mark the 25th anniversary of the festival, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.