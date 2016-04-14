Lukashenko to take part in OIC summit in Istanbul

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko went to Turkey on a working visit, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

It is expected that on 14 April the Belarusian head of state will take part in the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which will be held under the motto “Unity and Solidarity for Justice and Peace”.

The President of Belarus is expected to deliver a speech during the event. The program of the working visit also includes a number of bilateral meetings and negotiations with the leaders of other countries.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is an international organization comprising more than 50 countries with the population of 1 billion people. Belarus and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation have similar approaches and priorities on the on the international arena, first of all, in such areas as family values, religious tolerance, sustainable development, human rights.