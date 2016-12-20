Lukashenko tops CIS' most trusted state leaders list, Nazarbayev second

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is the most trusted state leader in the Commonwealth of Independent States, BelTA learned from the latest opinion poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

As many as 65% of Russians believe they trust Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. He is followed by Nursultan Nazarbayev with 54%. Trust in other CIS leaders is much lower: Ilham Aliyev - 11%, Serzh Sargsyan - 8%, Shavkat Mirziyoyev - 6%, Almazbek Atambayev and Igor Dodon - 5% each, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Emomali Rahmon - 4% each, Giorgi Margvelashvili - 3%, and Petro Poroshenko - 2%.

According to the poll, Belarus enjoys the strongest support of Russians among the CIS states. As many as 68% of those polled believe that Belarus is the CIS' most stable and most successful country. Belarus is followed by Kazakhstan (51%), Armenia (16%), Uzbekistan (14%), and Tajikistan (7%).



As many as 66% of the Russian nation also believe that Belarus is the key partner of Russia in the international scene. Kazakhstan is viewed as the key partner of Russia by 55% of those polled. Kazakhstan is followed by Armenia (16%), Uzbekistan (10%), and Azerbaijan (8%).



As many as 69% of the Russians believe that Belarus does a great job securing rights of Russian-speaking citizens. Kazakhstan came second with 38%. Other countries are way behind Kazakhstan. Armenia scored only 13% while Ukraine clung to 6%. Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Moldova and Uzbekistan scored 5% each. Georgia and Tajikistan managed to convince 4% and Turkmenistan's percentage is only 2%.



The Russian Public Opinion Research Center carried out the poll on 10-11 December 2016, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.