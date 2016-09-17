Lukashenko warns against decline in interaction with non-members of EEU, CSTO within CIS

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - It is necessary to prevent a decline in the interaction with the countries that are not members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said at the CIS Heads of State Council summit in Bishkek on 16 September, BelTA has learned.

"As for the overlapping functions of the CIS, EEU and CSTO, I have to admit that such a problem exists. The CIS should undergo an upgrade to be able to meet the challenges of today. Meanwhile, we should not make hasty decisions that can cause a decline in the interaction with the countries that are not EEU or CSTO members," Alexander Lukashenko stressed.

"These countries conduct certain activities within the framework of the CIS, and we can at least talk to them. This is why the platform should be preserved," the Belarusian head of state emphasized, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.