Lukashenko won't attend EAEU and CSTO summits

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that it is the Byelorussian party who should tell about the reasons why Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will not attend the summits of the EAEU and CSTO, RIA Novosti reports.

"Our Belarusian colleagues informed that President Lukashenko would not be able to participate in today's summits. I think it is incorrect for us to speak about the reasons. The press service of Belarus President should do it", - Peskov told journalists.

"You know that Belarus has always been and remains our closest ally. We are in a Union. Belarus is our important partner in all international affairs, in trade and economic cooperation. We very much appreciate the fact that today the people of Belarus grieve together with Russians. It is very important and it testifies to the level of our relations, our union ", - he added.