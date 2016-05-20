LUKOIL building lubricant manufacturing plant in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia's LUKOIL oil company started to build a new lubricant manufacturing plant in Kazakhstan's Almaty province on May 19, said the message from the company.

The project's cost nears $85 million.

The plant's capacity will be 100,000 tons of lubricants per year, with the possibility of reaching 130,000 tons, trend.az reports.



The production site is being built in Almaty province, in the vicinity of the Western Europe-Western China transportation corridor.

Not only Kazakhstan, but also other Central Asia countries, as well as Mongolia, Afghanistan and China are also priority sales markets for the plant which will be located at the crossroads of major transportation corridors, said the message.