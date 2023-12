ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team racer Alexey Kutsenko became the winner of Tour of Almaty-2015 bicycle race today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Astana's Lutsenko covered the distance in 4:13:09. His teammate Fabio Aru came the second and the third was Russian Katusha member Pavel Kochetkov. They both lost with 49 seconds.