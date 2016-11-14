Luttwak: Kazakhstan can launch a new nuclear disarmament initiative

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan may launch new nuclear disarmament initiative, Advisor of the Center of Strategic and International Research in Washington Edward Luttwak said in the Astana Club meeting.

"It is Kazakhstan who is at the advantage over American elections because Mr. Trump plans to start the program of infrastructure development and spend one trillion on it. This is where new opportunities are opening for Kazakhstan. We can honestly tell that many countries refused from nuclear weapon but Kazakhstan is the only one who refused from research and testing centers and testing grounds. You told about Semipalatinks. It is just one region or one town but entire country which has become free of nuclear weapon. This was a successful project. The United States, Russia and Kazakhstan had been working on that goal together for many years. Now that you have this moral authority in your pocket you can come forward as the leader and launch a new nuclear disarmament initiative. Of course you know North Korea is dealing with its nuclear program and no one in the world is doing anything regarding this issue. Yes, everybody watches, records, but no actions follow. Even the biggest plays - Russia, China, the closest friends of North Korea - are not doing anything. And the world is facing this new anxious reality. There is an opportunity however. Perhaps we will need a new organizational center for the issues of nuclear disarmament which will allow to augment the potential in the sphere of nuclear disarmament", Edward Luttwak said addressing President Nazarbayev.