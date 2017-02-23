Luxembourg to participate in Expo-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Jean-Claude Knebeler have signed an agreement on Luxembourg participation in the exhibition.

The sides discussed appointment of a national commissioner for the country's pavilion as well construction and installation works.

Mr. Yessimov also met with the commissioners of Germany, France, and Lithuania discussing pavilions design as well as operations and interaction during the exhibition. The sides have also discussed promoting the EXPO and attracting foreign tourists.



As the result of a meeting with Expo 2020 Dubai chief operating officer Simon Clegg the two sides agreed to establish a working group on organization and experience transfer under the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation.