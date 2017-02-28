Lyazzat Aktaeva appointed Vice-Minister of Health

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Lyazat Aktaeva was appointed Vice-Minister of Health of Kazakhstan, Ministry's press-service reported.

Lyazzat Aktaeva, M.D. graduated from Almaty State Medical Institute in 1988 and Academy of Public Administration under the President of RK in 2003.

She began her career in 1988 as an obstetrician/gynecologist at maternity hospital in Astana.

From 1993 to 1997 she worked as a teaching assistant at the department of obstetrics and gynecology of Asfendiyarov KazNMU.

In 1997 to 2003 she was chief obstetrician/gynecologist of Astana Health Department, from 2003 to 2009 - Deputy Director.

From 2009 to 2015, she served as advisor to the chairman of the National Medical Holding, Medical Director of the Republican Diagnostic Center, Deputy Director General, Managing Director of the National Research Center for Maternal and Child Health in Astana.

In 2013 Lyazzat Aktaeva M.D was appointed head of the Republican Center for Health Development, from 2014 to 2015 - medical director, director of "Health City" diagnostic clinic in Astana.

In 2015 she was a program manager at Almaty Management University.

From 2015 to 2016 - worked as the director of the Department of health services standardization of the Ministry of Health and social development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prior to her new appointment she held a position of a Deputy Director, Director of the Scientific Center for Obstetrics, Gynecology and Perinatology at the Ministry of Health in Almaty.