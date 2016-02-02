Lyazzat Ibragimova takes up major post at Baiterek Holding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lyazzat Ibragimova who earlier chaired the Board of Directors of "Damu" Entrepreneurship Development Fund" JSC has become Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of "Baiterek" National Managing Holding.

Ex-Deputy Chairman the Management Board of "Baiterek" National Managing Holding Alina Aldambergen was relieved of the post due to transfer to another job.

Founded back in May 2013 in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, "Baiterek" National Managing Holding facilitates development and diversification of Kazakhstani economy, attraction of investment and development of clusters.

It unites under one roof "Development Bank of Kazakhstan" JSC, "Investment Fund of Kazakhstan" JSC, "Zhilstroysberbank" JSC, "KazExportGarant" JSC, "Damu" Entrepreneurship Development Fund" JSC, "KazynaCapitalManagement" JSC and other Kazakhstani companies.