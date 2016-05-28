M. Abenov proposed to create land reform unified database

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the task group for information and explanation of the Land Reform Commission Murat Abenov proposed to create a land reform unified database.

"We have to go to the regions and meet with the people. We have to split and cover more ground as well. It may take months, but we have to hold meetings with people at the local level. Members of our commission have to go not just to all regional centers, but to remote villages too," M. Abenov said at the third sitting of the Land Reform Commission in Astana.

He also proposed to create a land reform unified database that would include all the information and opinions of all the people of Kazakhstan regarding the land reform published in the mass media.