M. Bursak holds talks on fight with G. Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ukrainian boxer Maxim Bursak (32-4-1, 15 KOs) gave an interview to correspondent of BoxingPlanet.ru Alexander Pasechnik and said that he wasn't upset for too long because his title fight against Billy Joe Saunders (22-0, 11 KOs) was cancelled and he already started talks on arranging even a better fight.

As he informed, his team holds talks with Kazakhstani champion Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KOs), who holds WBA, IBF and IBO belts in the middle weight. As earlier reported, Saunders holds the WBO belt in the same category and he recently informed that he was not able to fight M. Bursak due a hand injury.

"He is just a coward. I think he just did not want to lose this one and take this risk. Right now I am ready. My team now holds talks with Gennady Golovkin's team. There is a great opportunity that the talks will be successful. We will find out the final result on Friday. For now, I will hold a fight to keep my body in shape in Kiev on April 23," M. Bursak said in his interview to BoxingPlanet.ru.