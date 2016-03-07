  • kz
    M. Kellerman: Golovkin&#39;s a favorite against everyone but Ward

    12:48, 07 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Journalist and commentator of the HBO channel Max Kellerman noted that Gennady Golovkin would be considered to be a strong favourite in a majority of fights, Sports.kz informs.

    "I think GGG will be a favourite against every fighter in the world but Andre Ward. I think he will even be a favourite to knock them all out. Dominic Wade is a good boxer. But it is not enough, you need to be extraordinary to beat Golovkin," Kellerman said in the interview to Fighthype.com.

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
