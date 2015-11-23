  • kz
    M. Kellerman says Golovkin-Alvarez fight will happen sooner than everybody thinks

    14:55, 23 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American HBO boxing commentator and sports talk radio host Max Kellerman shared his thoughts on the potential Golovkin-Alvarez fight.

    "I don't think it'll be an immediate fight...that fight is going to come sooner than people think...he's beating young, excellent fighters in their prime...Canelo's really good...imagine how a Triple G-Canelo fight would be," HBO commentator Max Kellerman stated in his interview to Fighthype.com.

    As earlier reported, 25-year-old Saul Alvarez defeated 35-year-old Miguel Cotto by unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

    Thus, Alvarez has become a new WBC champion and has to have a title defense against mandatory challenger Gennady Golovkin.

    Sport Boxing World News News
