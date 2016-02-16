M. Kukushkin advanced into quarterfinals of Delray Beach Open in men&#39;s doubles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin playing in pair with Ilya Marchenko from Ukraine advanced into the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open in the USA in men's doubles. The prize fund of the tournament is USD 576 900, Sports.kz informs.

Kukushkin and Marchenko beat American pair Bjorn Fratangelo and Dennis Novikov in the previous round - 1:6, 6:4, 10:6. The Kazakh-Ukrainian pair has already guaranteed 4 540 US dollars and 45 points in the ATP power rankings.