    M. Kukushkin lost to V. Estrella in first round of tennis tournament in Barcelona

    20:03, 18 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin lost to Dominican tennis player Víctor Estrella in the first round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Sports.kz informs.

    M. Kukushkin is ranked 89th in the ATP rankings and Víctor Estrella is ranked 78th and they never played against each other before, which made the match even more interesting. The final score is 6:3, 2:6, 2:6 in favour of the Dominican tennis player.

