M. Kukushkin remains on 65th place in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin remained on his 65th place in the updated ATP rankings, Sports.kz informs.

M. Kukushkin is the highest ranked tennis player of Kazakhstan in the ATP rankings, Alexander Nedovesov is 162 nd and Andrei Golubev is 206 th and Dmitry Popko is up one spot and now occupies the 254 th place.

Novak Djokovic from Serbia is still a leader of the ATP rankings, British Andy Murray is second and Swiss Roger Federer is third.