ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ranked 58th in the ATP rankings Donald Young passed by Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin without serious contention at the Delray Beach Open tennis tournament in the USA, Sports.kz informs.

M. Kukushkin refused to continue the match in the second set with the score 6:7, 0:3 in favour of Donald Young. The reason is not revealed yet.