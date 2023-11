ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The draw of the Winston-Salem Open tournament scheduled to be held in the USA from August 21 through August 27 has already been held, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin, who did not participate in the Olympic Games due to injuries, returns to tennis in the match of the first round of the Winston-Salem Open. He will face Argentinian Diego Schwartzman.