    M. Kul-Mukhammed: EEU and WTO provide export opportunities for plants of Kazakhstan

    08:43, 09 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFROM - The working trip of the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Mukhar Kul-Mukhammed to Aktobe region ended.

    At the end of the trip he familiarized with the progress in implementation of the projects of "Nurly Zhol" and the Industrial and Innovation Program, the press service of the Party informed.

    It was noted that a new school for 320 children will open in Aktobe this September. It is built within the framework of "Nurly Zhol" Program.

    M. Kul-Mukhammed noted that the quality of implementation of the large-scale program of infrastructural development was under special control of the Nur Otan party.

    "We are monitoring all the processes and want each tenge to be used efficiently," he stressed.

    The Nurly Zhol Program has a positive impact on the industrial and innovation sector of Kazakhstan.

    "The market of the EEU is open for us, moreover we members of the WTO. It gives great opportunities to our productions, and such leading plants as the Aktobe rail and structural plant," Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed emphasized.

     

    Industry WTO New industrialization Aktobe region 100 specific steps New Economic Policy Nurly Zhol Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan News
