M. Murray: Golovkin fight made me stronger

British Martin Murray shared his thoughts about his fight against IBF, IBO, WBA and WBC champion Gennady Golovkin

"Four times I fought for the title and lost, I am like a beltless champion. However, I do not quit, I am working and improving all the time as a boxer, and the fight with Golovkin made me even stronger. I know my capabilities even better now. I will continue to work hard to reach my goal," BoxingNews24 cites Murray.