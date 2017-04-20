Māori tribe greeted Kazakh Ambassador in Wellington

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 19, in Wellington, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore with concurrent accreditation to New Zealand Ussen Suleimen handed over credentials to Governor-General of New Zealand Patsy Reddy, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.



During the event P.Reddy noted symbolism of holding the ceremony on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of the Kazakhstan-New Zealand diplomatic relations and spoke about warm and friendly character of the bilateral interaction.

Governor-General highly praised the contribution of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to ensuring international and regional security, to the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation process. She also emphasized the importance of the economic and political reforms being conducted in Kazakhstan.

Ms.Reddy wished success to Kazakhstan on its post of the UNSC non-permanent member and successful organization of the EXPO 2017 in Astana. She also thanked the leadership of Kazakhstan for introduction of non-visa regime for the citizens of New Zealand for up to 30 days.

In turn, on behalf of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Ussen Suleimen extended personal greetings and best wishes to the government and people of New Zealand.



The Diplomat said that despite geographic remoteness, Kazakhstan and New Zealand have been important partners at the international arena and possess huge potential for expanding trade-economic cooperation, especially in agriculture.

Upon completion of the ceremony, Governor-General of New Zealand extended warm greetings to President Nursultan Nazarbayev and wished success to the Kazakh Diplomat’s ,work in favor of strengthening the cooperation between the two countries.

Before presenting the credentials, the Kazakh Ambassador was invited to join a traditional welcome ceremony with the participation of the representatives of New Zealand’s Māori tribe. The Ambassador was greeted with haka ritual dance and hongi gesture (pressing one's nose and forehead (at the same time) to another person).



