M. Sulaiman: We have to respect Alvarez-Khan fight, then think about Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the WBC Mauricio Sulaiman said that it was too early to talk about the Golovkin-Alvarez fight because Canelo has to beat Amir Khan first, Sports.kz informs.

"Fighting Khan is a risk for Canelo. It's a flipping coin, it's still in the air, nothing is decided. We have to respect their fight, and then think about future fights. Canelo has to beat Khan to have an opportunity to fight Golovkin. The Golovkin-Alvarez fight is potentially a super fight, but Canelo has to beat Khan first. The Alvarez-Khan is also an important fight. Amir Khan is a very experienced boxer, he has enough power and determination to win that fight. The winner will become a mandatory challenger for GGG," M. Sulaiman told in an interview to BoxingScene.com.