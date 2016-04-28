  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    M. Sulaiman: We have to respect Alvarez-Khan fight, then think about Golovkin

    12:18, 28 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the WBC Mauricio Sulaiman said that it was too early to talk about the Golovkin-Alvarez fight because Canelo has to beat Amir Khan first, Sports.kz informs.

    "Fighting Khan is a risk for Canelo. It's a flipping coin, it's still in the air, nothing is decided. We have to respect their fight, and then think about future fights. Canelo has to beat Khan to have an opportunity to fight Golovkin. The Golovkin-Alvarez fight is potentially a super fight, but Canelo has to beat Khan first. The Alvarez-Khan is also an important fight. Amir Khan is a very experienced boxer, he has enough power and determination to win that fight. The winner will become a mandatory challenger for GGG," M. Sulaiman told in an interview to BoxingScene.com.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!