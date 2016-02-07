M. Suleiman: We might arrange one more fight before GGG-Canelo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the WBC Mauricio Suleiman told about the upcoming fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez in the interview to ESPN, Sports.kz informs.

"We insisted on the fight between Canelo and Golovkin. As soon as the sides reach an agreement the fight will have to be arranged. However, there's a possibility that there will be one more fight before the most anticipated fight of the year despite the agreements reached before. Both sides are looking for big money before the fight now," Suleiman noted.

Earlier trainer of G. Golovkin Abel Sanchez told that the fight between GGG and Alvarez might not happen in 2016 and can be put off to 2017.