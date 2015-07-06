M. Zeman sent his congratulations N. Nazarbayev on his birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Czech Republic Milos Zeman sent a letter of congratulations to N. Nazarbayev on the occasion of his birthday.

M. Zeman noted that the meetings with the President of Kazakhstan that were held over the recent years demonstrate friendly relations between the two countries and strong ties in different spheres of cooperation.

The President of Czech Republic also expressed his confidence that the upcoming events would provide an opportunity for additional meetings in order to discuss the issues of development of bilateral cooperation.

M. Zeman also wished N. Nazarbayev strong health and success in work, the press service of the Akorda informs.