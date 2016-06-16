M5.3 quake hits Hokkaido, other parts of northern Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck Hokkaido and other parts of northern Japan on Thursday, but no major damage or injuries were immediately reported and no tsunami warning was issued, Kyodo reports.

The 2:21 p.m. quake originated off Uchiura Bay in the southwestern part of the northernmost main island at a depth of about 10 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.



It registered lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 0 to 7 in Hakodate, Hokkaido.



Tohoku Electric Power Co. and Hokkaido Electric Power Co. said no abnormalities were found with the Higashidori nuclear power plant in Aomori Prefecture, and Nos. 1 to 3 reactor units of the Tomari nuclear power plant in Hokkaido, respectively.



Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd. also said nothing unusual was seen at its fuel reprocessing facility.



Hokkaido Railway Co. said Shinkansen bullet trains and regular railway services are operating as normal.