    M5.7 quake hits off Okinawa's main island, no tsunami warning issued

    11:59, 26 September 2016
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck off Okinawa's main island on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.

    The temblor occurred at 2:20 p.m., originating near the southwestern island at a depth of about 40 kilometers.

    The earthquake logged lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Okinoerabu Island in neighboring Kagoshima Prefecture. It registered 4 on Yoron Island in Kagoshima and 2 in Naha, Okinawa's capital.

    Source: Kyodo 

