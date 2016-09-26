M5.7 quake hits off Okinawa's main island, no tsunami warning issued

TOKYO. KAZINFORM A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck off Okinawa's main island on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.

The temblor occurred at 2:20 p.m., originating near the southwestern island at a depth of about 40 kilometers.

The earthquake logged lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Okinoerabu Island in neighboring Kagoshima Prefecture. It registered 4 on Yoron Island in Kagoshima and 2 in Naha, Okinawa's capital.



Source: Kyodo