Macron declares state of economic and social emergency in France

PARIS. KAZINFORM - French President Emmanuel Macron has declared a state of emergency in the country over the Yellow Vests crisis, TASS reports.

"First of all, I would like to declare a state of economic emergency in the country," he said in a televised address to the nation on Monday.

"We want a France where one can live in dignity through one's work and on this we have gone too slowly," he said.

The French leader condemned acts of violence committed by protesters against police during Yellow Vests riots. He called for calm and order in the country. "I believe together we will be able to find a way out of the crisis," he said.

France has been gripped by street riots over skyrocketing fuel prices, growing taxes and high costs of living. Protests turn into clashes with the police. Despite certain concessions made by the government which vowed to cut taxes and raise wages, the Yellow Vests have pledged to continue protests.

According to the latest data of the French interior ministry, more than 4,500 have been hauled off during the protests. As many as 4,099 of them were placed in custody on suspicion of "plotting to commit violence or inciting a crime.".

Photo credit - EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN