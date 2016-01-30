Madaya: &#39;Another 16 starve to death&#39; in besieged Syrian town

LONDON. KAZINFORM Another 16 people have starved to death in the besieged Syrian town of Madaya since UN aid convoys reached it earlier this month, according to charity Medecins Sans Frontieres.

The charity says there are also 33 people in danger of dying.

Brice de la Vigne, MSF operations director, said the situation was "totally unacceptable" when people "should have been evacuated weeks ago".

MSF previously said 30 people died of starvation in the town late last year.

Earlier in January, two emergency convoys of food and aid supplies were delivered to Madaya, where up to 40,000 people are believed to be trapped in appalling conditions.

Source: BBC News