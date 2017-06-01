Made in Belarus expo in Kazakhstan on Aug 16-18

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The exhibition of Belarusian exporters Made in Belarus due in Astana on 16-18 August is set to become Belarus' largest exhibition in Kazakhstan over the last five years, BelTA learned from Belinterexpo exhibition company at the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The exhibition center Korme will feature a wide range of Belarusian goods and services in such sectors as mechanical engineering, industrial equipment, agriculture, food products, wood processing, construction materials, light industry, medicine, pharmaceutics, sports, tourism, transport, logistics, achievements in science and technology, educational services, IT and telecom industry.



Dozens of Belarusian export companies have confirmed they will participate in the expo. They include Belarusian Steel Works (BMZ trademark), Brestgazoapparat, Belgospishcheprom Concern, Skidelsky agricultural company, Druzhba poultry farm, Molochny Gostinets, Glubokoye Milk Canning Plant, Vitex, Galanteya, and other companies.



The opening ceremony of the Made in Belarus expo is timed to the Day of Belarus to be hold as part of Astana Expo 2017. A Belarusian official delegation led by the prime minister is expected to attending the Day of Belarus events.



The exhibition of Belarusian exporters Made in Belarus is organized by the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It helped develop an eventful business program that will feature a Belarus-Kazakhstan business forum.



Belinterexpo is the exhibition operator. The event is powered by the Belarusian embassy in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .