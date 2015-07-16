Made in Kazakhstan: Astana, Zhezkazgan to produce telephone sets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The world leader in the field of telecommunications - the American company "Avaya" will set up production of telecommunications equipment in Kazakhstan, the press service of JSC "National Agency for the development of local content "NADLoC" informs.

Recently a tripartite memorandum on cooperation in the development of the telecommunications industry in Kazakhstan between the agency "NADLoC", representatives of the American company "Avaya" and the Kazakh company "KazTechElektronika". Partnership is due in pursuance of paragraph 56 under "Plan of the nation - 100 specific steps to implement the five institutional reforms" of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The parties intend to set up production of telephone switching exchanges and telephone sets in Astana and Zhezkazgan, to develop local content by establishing the production of telecommunications equipment and introduction of new technologies. "At the initial stage it is planned to provide about 30% of local content including the involvement of local software engineers and systems engineers for configuration of software systems, implementation of software modules. There will be created new jobs," said chairman of NADLoC Kairat Bekturgenev. It is planned to create a center of integration developers in the city of Almaty. Zhezkazgan is preparing a production base that will include manufacturing and assembly shops, a testing laboratory, an engineering department and a department of software developing. The agency intends to start production batch of equipment. According to the head of Avaya offices in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Serik Aliaskarov, the project will open a special training center for Kazakhstani engineers.