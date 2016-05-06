  • kz
    ‘Made in Kazakhstan’ exhibition held in Astana (PHOTOS)

    12:52, 06 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana has held an exhibition "Made in Kazakhstan" at Korme center.

    More than 300 local companies which have received state support from the holding "Baiterek" and "Damu" fund presented their products at the exhibition. Residents and guests of Astana will be able to visit the exhibition and buy Kazakhstani goods within three days, until 8 May.
    Thus, Kazakhstani producers presented bakery, dairy, confectionery and other food products. In addition the local companies exhibit furniture, clothing, building materials, specialized machinery and equipment, souvenirs and printing products.

