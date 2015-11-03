“Made in Kazakhstan” pavilion proposed to be opened at EXPO-2017
"We proposed "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company to open a pavilion called "Made in Kazakhstan". It is hotly discussed now. If we have such a pavilion at the EXPO-2017, I think it will be very popular," she informed.
As earlier reported, the Head of State initiated "Made in Kazakhstan" campaign in the beginning of the year. The campaign was targeting to expand the opportunities of Kazakhstani manufacturers by means of increasing their popularity.
Over 70 manufacturers and over 100 brands of products participated in the campaign and contests held in different categories. We have 27 winners from different regions. The best manufacturers of the countries turned out to be producers from Aktobe, South Kazakhstan regions and Almaty city. These are three leaders.